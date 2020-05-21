The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin recently named Andrew Paolucci as assistant state soil scientist. He will lead soil-health activities such as maintenance, interpretation and distribution of soil-survey information across the state. He will assist with conservation planning, environmental assessment and natural-resources management. He also will be a resource for leading education and training to staff, partners and customers.
Paolucci earned his bachelor’s degree in soil science from the University of Rhode Island. As a graduate student he completed a study on soil health and developed several ecological-site concepts for soils. He joined the Natural Resources Conservation Service in California in 2014. He has experience in soil survey, soil science, ecological-site development, technical soil services, coding and design of soil map units, soil interpretations, educational teaching and research projects. Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for "Wisconsin" for more information.