Nutrient-loss reduction progresses

The Agricultural Nutrient Policy Council, which includes the American Farm Bureau Federation as a member, recently released a report highlighting initiatives and progress being made by farmers to reduce nutrient loss across the Mississippi River Basin. The report includes information from 16 states.
During the Obama administration, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a framework memorandum for individual states to use in addressing phosphorus and nitrogen runoff. The framework called upon state agencies to bring together academic, agricultural, wastewater treatment, urban storm water, and environmental stakeholders to develop and implement strategies to protect water quality. The report demonstrates the commitment of agriculture to protect the environment while growing safe, affordable food.
Nutrient-reduction practices and programming has been – and continues to be made – by farmers, their trade associations and the associations of the service industries that work alongside farmers, said Lauren Lurkins, president of the Agricultural Nutrient Policy Council and director of environmental policy at Illinois Farm Bureau. The report highlights efforts across 16 states.
- farmer-led partner alliances;
- farmer-led research, education and practice implementation programs;
- 4R certification or research programs; and
- activation of farmer participation in federal, state, and NGO practice-adoption programs.
The report provides highlights from Wisconsin. It summarizes the Wisconsin Nutrient Reduction Strategy, Administrative Rule NR 151, efforts by Discovery Farms and Sustainable 4R Wisconsin, SnapPlus, Wisconsin’s Runoff Risk Advisory System, the state’s agricultural retail sector, and producer-led watershed groups.
