Nutrition company adds team members

Vita Plus Corporation of Madison, Wisconsin, recently named four individuals to its team. Brad Auger has joined the company as grain-merchandising manager. He will work with all of the company’s facilities across the Midwest to fulfill grain needs for the feed business. He will focus on grain origination, merchandising and risk management through hedging.
Auger earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and psychology at the University of Central Missouri. He’s spent his career in the grain and feed industry with previous work as a grain merchandiser and a grain-facility manager. He led the grain division for a local multisite grain elevator. He has 18 years of experience in accounting, production, transportation, logistics, and buying and selling commodities.
Dr. Paulina Letelier has joined Vita Plus as a dairy nutritionist and technical-services specialist. She will provide nutrition and management consulting to dairy producers throughout northeast Wisconsin.
Letelier recently completed a doctorate in dairy science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her research was focused on utilization of dietary crude protein, amino acids and nitrogen-use efficiency.
Letelier earned a master’s degree at UW-Madison with research focused on the effect of life-cycle assessment methods on the environmental footprint of dual-purpose cattle systems. She also holds a doctor of veterinary medicine degree from the University Mayor in Chile.
Chandler Kurth has joined Vita Plus as a dairy specialist in Minnesota and South Dakota. He will use ration-formulation software to provide rations and solutions to help dairy producers reach their production goals.
Kurth earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. He has experience working as a professional dairy-cattle fitter, hoof trimmer, and show assistant. He also worked as a production intern on a large dairy operation.
Jonathan Ydstie recently joined Vita Plus as a dairy consultant and business-development specialist in South Dakota. He has experience as a large-herd dairy manager and industry experience to help provide diet formulation, management expertise, and customized solutions.
Ydstie managed several large dairies in North Dakota and South Dakota before transitioning to technical service and leadership roles with other industry companies.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science at North Dakota State University and a master’s degree in dairy production at South Dakota State University. Visit vitaplus.com for more information.