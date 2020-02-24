Developing a regulatory pathway to address permitting challenges and to create incentives to support on-farm composting is the aim of the On-Farm Compost Work Group. The group is comprised of representatives from 15 federal, state and regional agencies. It supports on-farm composting to reduce nutrient loading and agricultural burning. It also supports composting to improve soil health.
The group is forming committees focused on permitting and regulatory alignments, community impact of composting, and solution implementation. Committees will engage with subject-matter specialists and community stakeholders to solicit feedback on proposals and deliverables. The process will be coordinated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the California EPA. The group has received suggestions for some deliverables.
- Proposals, if applicable, for how on-farm composting regulations could be more aligned across agencies as well as strategies and timelines for implementation
- A manual to clarify regulations and best practices for farmers to facilitate the permitting process
- Data regarding net impact of on-farm compost such as recommendations to mitigate impacts and promote public health and safety
The work group is meeting every six weeks for a year. Committees will meet more frequently to develop proposals and deliverables. Committees are expected to begin soliciting stakeholder input in mid-2020. Visit cdfa.ca.gov/healthysoils and search for "on-farm compost work group" for more information.