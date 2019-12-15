Grants to help partners evaluate and implement on-farm conservation approaches recently were awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. The $24 million in funding is provided through On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials, a new component of the Conservation Innovation Grants first authorized in the 2018 farm bill.
Grant awardees work with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and farmers to implement innovative practices and systems on the lands that haven’t yet been widely adopted by producers. Awardees are required to evaluate conservation and economic outcomes from the practices and systems.
Sixteen projects are receiving grants, including nine projects focused on adoption and evaluation of soil-health management systems and practices. The remaining projects focus on irrigation-water management, precision agriculture and various management technologies.
The Soil and Water Conservation Society proposes to work with about 50 producers to conduct trials or zone-nutrient-management and precision cover-crop strategies. The society is partnering with several agricultural-retail cooperatives to provide economic and social evaluations of the on-farm activities.
The Water Resources Monitoring Group proposes to partner with agricultural organizations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio. They plan to conduct trials of innovative cover-crop approaches with at least 120 agricultural producers. The project will use a replicated strip, field and paired-basin scale approach to measure the field trials’ conservation, economic and social outcomes.
Clemson University proposes to work with 18 farmers in South Carolina to implement a water-management system. The system combines sensor-based and site-specific water-application technologies with an "Internet of things" approach to make available precise water-application information. The field trials are intended to show the system can enhance water-use efficiency and farm profits while reducing energy use and nutrient leaching.
Visit nrcs.usda.gov and search for “On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials” for more information.