Nominations are being accepted for four seats on the Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council. Nominations are due March 20. The four openings are seats in each of the following categories – organic farmer, business, non-profit and at-large. Members serve three-year terms. The council meets quarterly.
Nominees will be evaluated by a committee and approved by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection’s secretary and board. New members will be seated at the July 2020 Organic Advisory Council meeting.
The Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council’s purpose is to provide guidance to the governor, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the Wisconsin State Legislature and other state or federal agencies about actions that could further the state’s organic-agriculture industry.
Applicants should explain why nominees would be valuable additions to the council and provide two letters of support. Completed applications should be sent to Angie Sullivan, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708, or emailed to Angie.Sullivan@wisconsin.gov. Call 608-224-5095 with questions. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "organic advisory council" for more information.