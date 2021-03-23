Organic agriculture production, practices grant program launched

The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently introduced an organic-agriculture production and practices grant program. It’s part of a larger initiative being led by Erin Silva, an assistant professor and organic and sustainable cropping-systems specialist in the plant pathology department.
The new initiative will include an advisory committee for external relations and a new undergraduate certificate in organic agriculture. Through the grant program five faculty members at UW-Madison will begin two-year projects. The projects will support graduate students and include their participation in instructional activities at UW-Madison. First-year recipients of the grants are featured.
- Irwin Goldman, a professor of horticulture, is studying cultural and organically approved chemical approaches to controlling three common table-beet diseases – Cercospora beticola, Pseudomonas syringae and Rhizoctonia solani.
- Russ Groves, a professor of plant pathology, and his colleagues in plant pathology and entomology will work on improving pest- and disease-forecasting models and developing UW-Division of Extension web resources and bulletins for organic growers.
- Julie Dawson, an associate professor in horticulture, is continuing her collaboration with growers, chefs and researchers to develop organically grown culinary vegetables
- Sheldon Du, a professor in agriculture and applied economics, is working to provide better information on retail competition, marketing and opportunities for organic food in the upper Midwest.
- Matt Ruark, a professor of soil science, is determining the benefits of cover crops and cover-crop mixtures appropriate for organic grain farms.
The presentation on the organic-agriculture production and practices grant program was featured during the Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference, which was held online Feb. 22-27. Visit mosesorganic.org for more information.