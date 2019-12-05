Organic-food processors and producers now have until Dec. 31 to apply for reimbursement of costs related to organic certification through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program. Farms and businesses that produce, process or package certified-organic agricultural products are eligible to be reimbursed for 75 percent of certification-related costs. That’s as much as $750 per category of certification for expenses paid from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019. Farms or businesses must be currently certified or be actively seeking certification through an accredited organization during that time. They must be located in Wisconsin.
Applications materials and instructions may be found in the packet mailed earlier in 2019 to certified Wisconsin producers by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "organic farming" or contact organiccostshare@wi.gov or 608-224-5134 for more information.