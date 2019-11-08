USDA Agricultural Marketing Service logo

A final rule to amend the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances for organic crops recently was published in the “Federal Register.” There are three amendments to the rule.

  • allows elemental sulfur to be used as a slug or snail bait to reduce crop losses
  • allows polyoxin D zinc salt for plant-disease control
  • reclassifies magnesium chloride from a synthetic to a non-synthetic substance

The final rule is effective Nov. 22. Visit regulations.gov and search for “2019-23035” for more information.

Sign up for our Weekly Ag newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.