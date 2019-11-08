A final rule to amend the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances for organic crops recently was published in the “Federal Register.” There are three amendments to the rule.
- allows elemental sulfur to be used as a slug or snail bait to reduce crop losses
- allows polyoxin D zinc salt for plant-disease control
- reclassifies magnesium chloride from a synthetic to a non-synthetic substance
The final rule is effective Nov. 22. Visit regulations.gov and search for “2019-23035” for more information.