Organic field days offered

The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service is offering three field days in August. The first will be held Aug. 7, featuring pioneering organic herb growers – Jane Hawley Stevens and David Stevens. They'll be discussing medicinal-herb production. The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at Four Elements Organic Herbals, the Stevens' farm near North Freedom, Wisconsin.
The couple has been growing organic herbs for more than 30 years. The Stevens’ will share insights on planting, harvesting, drying and marketing medicinal herbs.
The Stevens’ were honored in 2020 as Organic Farmers of the Year by the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service. They grow more than 200 varieties of herbs to make wellness products such as teas, creams and lip balms. They also harvest wild plants such as dandelion, chickweed, white pine and burdock, which have medicinal qualities. Their farm has been certified organic since 1989.
Four Elements Organic Herbals is located at East 8984 Weinke Road, North Freedom, Wisconsin. Visit mosesorganic.org/medicinal-herb-production-august-7 or call 888-906-6737 for more information.
The Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service also has organized two more August field days. The first will be held Aug. 18 at Cala Farm Origenes near Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. The second will be held Aug. 21 at Mary Dirty Face Farm, near Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Rodrigo Cala grows certified organic vegetables at Cala Farm Origenes. He raises Katahdin sheep that graze systematically through his fields to provide fertility and weed control. He also raises broiler chickens in a perennial system. He’ll explain his systems approach to organic farming.
The field day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Cala Farm Origenes, 1354 3¾ St., Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. Register at mosesorganic.org/cala-farm-august-18 or call 888-906-6737 for more information.
Rachel Henderson and Anton Ptak at Mary Dirty Face Farm have an orchard and raise hogs, chickens, lamb and cattle. They’ll feature recently planted tree strips that provide shade for livestock while supporting pollinators for the orchard.
The field day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 at Mary Dirty Face Farm, N3060 630th St., Menomonie, Wisconsin. Register at mosesorganic.org/silvopasture-for-pollinators-livestock-august-21 or call 888-906-6737 for more information.