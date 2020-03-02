Two national surveys – one for certified-organic producers and the other for producers transitioning to organic certification – recently were released by the Organic Farming Research Foundation and the Organic Seed Alliance.
The effort is part of a project funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The organizations are seeking to learn more about the challenges and research priorities of organic farmers and ranchers, as well as producers transitioning land to certified organic production.
Survey results will be published in updated versions of the Organic Farming Research Foundation’s National Organic Research Agenda report and the Organic Seed Alliance’s State of Organic Seed report. Visit www.opinion.wsu.edu/organicproduction or www.opinion.wsu.edu/transitionproducers or contact lauren.n.scott@wsu.edu or 800-833-0867 for more information.