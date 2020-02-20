An institute for organic research and education will be established at the University of California-Davis. The new institute will be established with a $500,000 endowment gift from Clif Bar and Company and $500,000 in matching funds from Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California-Davis.
The institute is expected to accelerate development and adoption of tools and practices for organic farmers and those transitioning to organic. The institute is Clif Bar's third organic-research endowment and the first in its home state of California where the company sources several key organic ingredients. California has about 3,000 certified-organic farms that grow crops on land representing 21 percent of all U.S. certified organic land. Visit ucanr.edu and clifbar.com for more information.