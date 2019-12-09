Researchers working to improve the disease resistance of organic tomatoes recently received funding to continue their work. The University of Wisconsin-Madison and several collaborating research institutions were awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture for “Tomato Organic Management and Improvement Project: Part II.”
The second round of funding enables the researchers to build upon a previous grant awarded through the Organic Research and Extension Initiative. The initial research advanced germplasm of disease-resistant tomatoes and identified microbial inoculants for reducing foliar diseases on organic farms.
“The project helped our research team discover that tomato plants have lost their ability to host beneficial microbes that help fight diseases through the course of domestication, and that current breeding practices could be making this worse,” said Lori Hoagland, a soil-microbial ecologist at Purdue University and the project’s lead researcher. “We also learned that biological-control products vary in their potential to control diseases among regions and farms, which currently prevents organic farmers from being able to rely on the products.”
The new grant will help researchers continue to address those challenges while supporting development of a systems-based approach to managing diseases on organic farms. That will include work on new disease-resistant tomato varieties adapted to organic-farming systems.
"Tomatoes are a popular organic crop, especially in local fresh markets,” said Micaela Colley, program director for the Organic Seed Alliance. “The project will result in varieties that provide superior flavor and nutritional qualities with production traits that farmers need, especially resistance to diseases that can cripple tomato production in areas with intense disease pressure.”
Tomato growers will be involved in all aspects of the project and will gain hands-on experience in soil health, disease management, and participatory breeding. Participatory breeding combines practical experience of farmers with technical expertise of formal plant breeders, resulting in better-quality organic seed and more farmers with skills to improve their own varieties, she said.
Researchers also will collaborate with farmers to improve the health and disease-suppressive activity of soils on their farms. They will study why inoculants work in one place and not another. Visit dawson.horticulture.wisc.edu/research and nifa.usda.gov for more information.