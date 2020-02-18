Organic Valley recently named two consumer-packaged-goods industry professionals to newly created positions on the cooperative’s executive-leadership team. They are Ty Brannen, who will serve as executive vice president of supply-chain management, and Staci Kring, who will serve as chief revenue officer.
Brannen has focused his career in supply-chain leadership from raw-material supply to the consumer. He has served in leadership positions with PepsiCo, Clorox and Nestle Waters. Prior to joining Organic Valley he was senior vice-president of supply chain and operations for Emmi Roth, maker of specialty cheeses.
At Organic Valley Brannen will oversee production, co-manufacturing, internal facilities, logistics and purchasing.
Kring brings experience within the dairy industry, specifically related to strategy, revenue generation, team collaboration and profit execution. She worked for about 22 years with Schreiber Foods. At Schreiber she was a production manager, executive vice president of retail sales and senior vice president of retail sales and marketing.
In her new role at Organic Valley Kring will oversee marketing and sales. Visit organicvalley.coop/about-us for more information.