Organization provides financial support to students

Demeter is an organization serving students in the University of Wisconsin-Madison-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. It provides financial support to students through scholarships to individuals, grants to student organizations, and student internships at the college’s agricultural-research stations and gardens.
Demeter in its 103-year history has provided more than $400,000 of financial support to students. The funds come from a mix of annual donations from members and income from endowments established and supported by members in the UW-Foundation.
In the current 2020-2021 academic year the organization awarded $42,500 in support of the college’s students. Scholarships – ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 – were awarded to 20 students in bachelor’s-degree programs. Two $500 scholarships were awarded to Farm and Industry Short Course students, and one $1,500 scholarship was awarded to a College of Agricultural and Life Sciences student studying abroad.
Two $2,000 summer internships were awarded. One was awarded to a student interning at the Allen Centennial Gardens on campus. The second was awarded to a student interning at the UW-Madison-West Madison Agricultural Research Station.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, activities of the college’s student organizations have been curtailed or non-existent. Therefore the total of $4,000 to $5,000 normally allocated for seven to 10 student organizations wasn’t awarded in 2020-2021. The funds are often used to send club members to national meetings or competitions. Demeter expects that support of student organizations will resume in 2021-2022.
The Demeter support is coordinated by the Demeter Education Fund Committee, chaired by Liv Sandberg in the department of animal and dairy sciences at UW-Madison. She is assisted by Karen Martin in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences’ academic affairs office, and Jodi Wickham with the UW-Foundation. Visit facebook.com/CALSDemeter/ or contact demeter1917@gmail.com for more information.