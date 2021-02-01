Outstanding Young Farmer awards presented

Shane and Jennifer Sauer of Waterloo, Wisconsin, recently earned the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer award. They also earned the “Speak up for Agriculture” award sponsored by “Agri-View.”
Joe and Ashley Dudkiewicz of Crivitz, Wisconsin, were runners up in the program. The Dudkiewiczs have a beef herd and farm about 1,400 acres in northwest Wisconsin.
The Sauers operate Sauer Dairy LLC where they care for 150 Registered Holsteins and farm 650 acres. Shane Sauer is the third generation of his family to farm. When the COVID-19 pandemic affected markets for dairy products, the Sauers bought 5,000 bags of cheese curds from their dairy cooperative and sold them throughout the area. Their family shared their passion for farming with the public. The Sauer farm has been selected to host the Watertown Agribusiness Club Dairy Breakfast in June.
Awards were presented during the Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer annual awards weekend, held Jan. 22-23 in Neenah, Wisconsin. Three other couples were finalists in the awards program.
- Clint and Erin Hodorff of Eden
- Michael Jr. and Jenny Jenson, of Elk Mound
- Leslie and Scott Svacina of Deer Park
Visit wi-oyf.org for more information.