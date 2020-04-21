There had been early indications that farmers in Wisconsin would be eligible for a new, temporary unemployment program for the self-employed. But Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development has since updated the information. On its "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Frequently Asked Questions" page, the last question addresses farmers. The agency states that farmers who are still working and unaffected by COVID-19, other than loss of profits, are ineligible.
But if a farmer becomes sick with COVID-19 or is caring for a family member who has contracted the virus or meets other scenarios outlined by the Department of Workforce Development, he or she may be eligible. For more information on pandemic unemployment assistance visit dwd.wisconsin.gov and search for "pandemic unemployment assistance" for more information. The U.S. government has made other programs available to farmers through the USDA. Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus for more information.