Parasite hijacks iron in honey bees

The Nosema ceranae parasite that can cause death in honey bees works by hijacking its host's iron for itself, according to an entomologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. N. ceranea is one of the major parasites causing colony losses.
Iron is an essential micronutrient for the honey bee’s immune system, reproduction and development. Honey bees usually obtain enough iron to meet their needs from flower pollen.
Yan Ping "Judy" Chen, an entomologist at the Agricultural Research Service’s Bee Research Laboratory in Beltsville, Maryland, tracked iron in N. ceranae-infected honey bees. If honey bees lose the battle of infection with N. ceranae, the gut parasite begins to hijack the iron in the flower pollen that the honey bee has eaten before the bee can absorb it. The parasite diverts the iron into its own spore reproduction.
How the parasite does that involves a protein called transferrin. In honey bees it’s responsible for binding and transporting iron from pollen out of the gut and throughout the bee. N. ceranae uses the transferrin to divert the iron to its own use. That causes the honey bee to produce more transferrin as the bee's system becomes more starved for iron.
Chen found that reducing transferrin production was accompanied by reduced iron loss and improved immune function and improving survival of infected bees.
Since there is currently no effective treatment for N. ceranae, the study suggests the possibility for a new treatment that would be based on regulating iron or the synthesis of transferrin. The research was published in "Plos Pathogen." Visit ars.usda.gov and journals.plos.org/plospathogens and search for "transferrin-mediated iron sequestration" for more information