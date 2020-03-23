The National Aquaculture Association requests that the U.S. aquaculture community – farms and allied businesses – participate in a 15-minute survey developed by Virginia Polytechnic Institute and The Ohio State universities. The survey is intended to assess the direct and indirect effects of coronavirus disease COVID-19 on U.S. aquaculture and to gather input on types of assistance that will be most useful. The results will be shared nationally to assist farms, allied businesses and trade associations in communicating the impacts of COVID-19 to public and private decision makers.
Survey originators Jonathan van Senten and Matt Smith will be collecting and analyzing responses.
“In response to the coronavirus disease COVID-19, we are collecting information about how your farm or business has been affected or may be affected by this pandemic,” they stated. “We intend to use the results of this survey to summarize the impacts of coronavirus disease across the U.S. aquaculture, aquaponics and allied industry. Results will also be used to identify resources that may be of benefit to your farm or business during this challenging time. A summary of the results – no raw data – will also be shared with the National Aquaculture Association in support of their efforts to secure relief and assistance for the aquaculture, aquaponics and allied industry.
“This survey should take about 15 minutes of your time to complete. This survey will be distributed once per quarter throughout 2020, to capture the evolving effects of coronavirus disease COVID-19 on your farm or business. No personally identifiable information will be collected – such as name, address, e-mail, telephone number, IP address, etc. All data from this survey will remain anonymous.
Visit bit.ly/aquaculture-survey to take the survey.
The survey will close at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time April 10, 2020.