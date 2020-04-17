Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are seeking farmers and land managers willing to let them conduct insect sampling on their properties. The researchers are studying how predatory ladybugs use resources in farm fields and surrounding habitats during the growing season. The researchers are seeking partners in several Wisconsin counties.
- Columbia
- Dane
- Dodge
- Green
- Iowa
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Rock
- Sauk
Sampling will entail installation of yellow sticky cards and sweep netting five to six times during the summer. Equipment will be placed to allow normal tractor operations in crop fields. Land managers will receive information about the presence of beneficial insects on their properties as well as study results upon project completion. Visit gratton.entomology.wisc.edu or contact biuliano@wisc.edu or 603-721-6258 for more information.