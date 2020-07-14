A project focused on creating new plant-based foods is using pulses grown and processed in Canada’s Prairie Provinces. The $11.3-million project will involve AGT Food and Ingredients and ulivit, a startup company. The companies will work together to process pea-, lentil- and faba bean-protein concentrate into a high-moisture meat alternative, texturized pulse protein, tempeh, tofu, pasta and non-dairy alternatives.
The ingredients will then be further developed into market-ready products for consumers and restaurants. The companies will use dry-fractioned pulses as feedstocks to create protein products.
The project “is a classic example of how the cluster is supposed to work – a collaboration between large and micro companies to bring new innovations to market,” said Bill Greuel, CEO of Protein Industries Canada. “It also benefits farmers growing pulse crops who will now have more options to sell products closer to home. It benefits processors and packagers who employ Canadians across the country, and consumers looking to introduce more tasty and innovative plant-protein products into their diet."
Protein Industries Canada is an industry-led nonprofit focused on plant protein and plant-based coproducts. It works with private-sector partners to create co-investment projects. The project involving AGT Food and Ingredients and ulivit is the seventh such partnership announced by Protein Industries Canada. Since June 2019 the organization and industry consortia have invested more than $100 million in Canada's plant-protein business. Visit agtfoods.com and ulivit.ca and proteinindustriescanada.ca for more information.