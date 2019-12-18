A genomic reference for the pasture grass Phalaris recently was generated by researchers at Agriculture Victoria. The perennial grass is commonly used in Australia’s beef-cattle industry because it's persistent and can tolerate warm temperatures. Phalaris arundinacea L. -- reed canarygrass -- is commonly grown in the northern half of the United States. But little has been known about the genetic composition of Phalaris, partly due to its complexity. That has limited its genetic improvement.
Agriculture Victoria researchers generated deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – sequences for more than 56,000 genes from the genome. More than 500,000 DNA markers were identified such as those that control yield, persistence and seed retention.
“We have set the scene for Phalaris to join the ranks of other key plant species that are experiencing significant rates of genetic gain and improvements,” said Noel Cogan, a researcher at Agriculture Victoria. “Phalaris could become valuable due to its persistence and ability to adapt to hotter temperatures.”
The research was a collaboration between Agriculture Victoria, the University of Melbourne and the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization. Visit agriculture.vic.gov.au for more information.