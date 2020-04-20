Farmers may apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration. The program provides forgivable loans to small businesses to pay employees during the COVID-19 crisis. If farmers already have a relationship with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency the Small Business Administration encourages them to work with Farm Service Agency first.
What costs are covered?
- payroll costs, including benefits;
- interest on mortgage obligations, incurred before Feb. 15, 2020;
- rent – lease agreements in force before Feb. 15, 2020; and
- utilities, for which service began before Feb. 15, 2020.
Loans will be forgiven as long as
- the loan proceeds are used to pay payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent and utility costs during the eight-week period after the loan is made; and
- employee and compensation levels are maintained.
Loans can be as much as two months of one’s average monthly-payroll costs from the previous year plus an additional 25 percent of that amount, capped at $10 million.
The loan can’t cover pay for employees whose principal address is not within the United States nor can it cover costs of paying independent contractors. Independent contractors and other self-employed individuals can apply for their own Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Applicants for the loans must already have a lender relationship with a bank or institution that has a relationship with the Small Business Administration. Therefore farmers are urged to call their current lender or lenders to see if they have a Small Business Administration relationship and ask if they are ready to accept Paycheck Protection Program applications.
Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Paycheck Protection Program" and sba.gov and search for "Paycheck Protection Program" for more information.