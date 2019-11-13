A series of “PED Talks” on soil health recently was posted on YouTube. Soil peds are aggregated particles of sand, silt, clay and organic matter. Like their namesake, PED Talks combine soil-related topics such as explanations of soil health, how to improve it and progress being made to ensure farmers have healthy soils necessary to feed, clothe and fuel the world.
The series was created by the Conservation Technology Information Center, the Soil Health Institute, the Soil Health Partnership, the Soil Science Society of America, the Soil and Water Conservation Society and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The series features a video introduction by Matt Lohr, chief of the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Four other presentations are features.
- “Soil Health Diagnosed as You’ve Never Heard Before” by Shannon Cappellazzi, project scientist for Soil Health Institute
- “Focusing on Soil Health from the Ground Up” by Alex Fiock, field manager, northern Indiana, for Soil Health Partnership
- “Partnering to Enhance Soil Health” by Barry Fisher, soil-health specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service Soil Health Division in Wisconsin, and Betsy Bower, agronomist for Ceres Solutions Cooperative
- “You Are Changing the World” by Jane Hardisty, former state conservationist for Natural Resources Conservation Service in Indiana
“People say clean water is the key to life on the planet, but the very same thing can be said about healthy soil – it’s literally the foundation to productive agriculture, balanced wildlife habitats and an overall healthy environment for all,” Lohr said. “The PED Talks are useful for our nation’s agricultural producers, educators, policymakers and the general public. We all benefit from good soil health.”
Visit youtube.com and search for "PED Talks" for more information.