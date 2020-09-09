Genetically strengthening pennycress for use in biofuel and bioenergy production is the aim of a research project led by Illinois State University. Some domesticated pennycress varieties can yield more than 1,500 pounds of seeds per acre. That seed could yield as much as 65 gallons of oil per acre for conversion into biofuels.
John Sedbrook, a professor of genetics at Illinois State University, has devoted years to the domestication and improvement of pennycress, a weedy relative of canola. The U.S. Department of Energy recently awarded a $13-million grant to the project. That will enable researchers to improve the resilience of pennycress as a crop.
“Pennycress has unique attributes such as surviving extreme cold, which makes it a good fit as a Midwestern winter crop,” Sedbrook said. “It has adapted to some challenging environments. We want to help prepare the crop for challenges in the face of climate change.”
Other institutions involved in the project are the Carnegie Institution for Science, the University of Minnesota, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory, Western Illinois University, Washington State University and The Ohio State University.