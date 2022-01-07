Perennial-forage systems examined

University of Wyoming scientists are part of a multistate team that’s launching research into perennial-forage systems. The university will serve as a research hub for Western states to collect, organize and analyze soil samples.
“We’ll measure and compare numerous production, environmental, social and economic factors,” said Anowar Islam, University of Wyoming-Extension forage agroecologist and a professor in the department of plant sciences.
The project involves more than 50 researchers and stakeholders from 23 universities; two U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service centers; and 12 farmer organizations, industry groups, nongovernmental organizations and government agencies.
Valentin Picasso, the project leader and an associate professor in the department of agronomy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said, “Through this new project, we hope to promote the transformation of the landscape to be more resilient by integrating more perennial crops and forages with livestock.”
The project is being funded by a $10-million grant from the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.