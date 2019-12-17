Two nematode species native to Wisconsin may help cranberry growers reduce their use of pesticides. When applied to soil and watered, the nematodes appear to be just as effective at controlling cranberry pests as two insecticide applications, according to Shawn Steffan, a research entomologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Vegetable Crops Research Unit in Madison, Wisconsin.
The nematode Oscheius onirici kills – in less than 72 hours – several major cranberry pests such as the red-headed flea beetle and the sparganothis fruitworm.
Steffan also has been studying Heterorhabditis georgiana. That nematode was originally discovered by Shapiro Ilan, a USDA-Agricultural Research Service entomologist at the Southeastern Fruit and Tree Nut Research Laboratory in Byron, Georgia.
Additional studies are planned but preliminary results show the nematodes should be effective in cranberry production nationwide. They also could be useful in controlling pests of blueberries and other crops, Steffan said.
Steffan and Ilan are developing a portable system that cranberry growers could use to mass produce the nematodes. Growers could then apply them with the same equipment they currently use to spray insecticides.
The nematodes could provide an alternative to chemical insecticides for controlling beetles and fruitworms. Control often requires spraying two or three times annually, with treatments costing as much as $100 per acre.
Visit ars.usda.gov/midwest-area/madison-wi and click on the Vegetable Crops Research tab or labs.russell.wisc.edu/steffan for more information.