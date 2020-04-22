Pesticide-applicator certifications have been extended by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Private and commercial pesticide applicators with certifications that expire Jan. 31 through Sept. 30 can continue to operate as certified pesticide applicators until Oct. 31.
New pesticide applicators who are eligible can submit a 30-day temporary trainee registration form to work with supervision of a certified applicator. For temporary trainee registrations received March 18 through June 1, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection extended until June 30 the 30-day limit.
The agency also is working with the University of Wisconsin-Pesticide Applicator Training Program to develop an online exam to provide temporary certification. The temporary certifications also would expire Oct. 31. The agency will notify current applicators and individuals wanting to become an applicator with instructions on how to purchase training material and gain access to the online exam when it is available. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "pesticide certification" for more information.