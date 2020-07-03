A pilot program that offers farmers and landowners an opportunity to enroll in a 30-year Conservation Reserve Program contract recently was launched by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. Traditional Conservation Reserve Program contracts run from 10 to 15 years.
The CLEAR30 pilot is available to farmers and landowners with expiring water-quality practice Conservation Reserve Program contracts in the Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay regions. The program signup period is July 6 to Aug. 21. The Farm Service Agency is providing advance notice so farmers and landowners have time to consider if CLEAR30 or another program is right for their operation.
The pilot is available in Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Eligible producers must have expiring Clean Lakes, Estuaries and Rivers initiative contracts, including continuous Conservation Reserve Program Cropland contracts with water-quality practices. Or they must have expiring marginal pasturelands Conservation Reserve Program contracts devoted to riparian buffers, wildlife habitat buffers or wetland buffers.
The annual rental payment for landowners who enroll in CLEAR30 will be equal to the current Continuous Conservation Reserve Program annual payment rate plus an inflationary adjustment of 27.5 percent. The Farm Service Agency also will help producers maintain CLEAR30 contract acreage. Visit farmers.gov for more information.