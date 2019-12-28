Consumer demand for renewable products is increasing. Advances in synthetic biology are enabling efficient production of biobased ingredients. But converting such technology at a commercial scale can be risky. Companies need help testing products.
There's a huge need for facilities to help grow the biotechnology industry. We work with industry partners to de-risk technology. They can come here and test innovations at a small scale. Then they can evaluate and make changes before moving to a commercial scale.
The Integrated Bioprocessing Research Laboratory opened in September 2018. In its first year it hosted more than 50 projects for 20 companies. Projects involved creating alternative proteins, polymers for cosmetics, animal feed and more.
Sustainability is a big trend in consumer products. That has created market pull. Companies are trying to address that by using more renewable materials in their products. For example there’s a car that’s composed of polylactic acid. That means the entire car is made from a plastic that can degrade completely.
Another major trend in bioprocessing is plant-based products that replace meat. Those products taste like meat, smell like meat and cook like meat. And they require a lot fewer resources to produce, according to the companies involved.
Consumers are shifting from traditional corn-processing products such as high-fructose corn syrup, which presents opportunities for new uses of fermented sugars. Many different products can be made from corn-derived sugars -- ranging from biodegradable plastics to cosmetics, cleaners, adhesives and food products. Advances in industrial biotechnology have made production of specialized fermentation organisms faster and more affordable. We can now put pathways inside microorganisms that "eat" the sugars to convert carbon into all kinds of value-added products.
Because of demand for valuable sugar products some ethanol plants are looking to change their production capacities. There are about 200 dry-grind facilities in the United States that produce about 16 billion gallons of ethanol per year. But demand for ethanol is driven by federal mandate so it’s dependent on policy.
There are challenges in converting new opportunities into commercially viable operations. The ability to test product development in a smaller-scale facility can improve the viability of production. Partnering with university-based facilities that are specifically intended to accelerate commercialization is a good option. They have the equipment, trained personnel and analytical capabilities to serve as pilot plants.
Visit ibrl.aces.illinois.edu for more information.