Questions continue to swirl about the pros and cons of animal- and plant protein-based diets. A diverse panel of experts will share insights in an upcoming free webinar. “Experts Weigh In: Evaluating Tradeoffs of Plant and Animal Proteins” will be hosted by the Center for Food Integrity.
Melissa Joy Dobbins, a registered dietitian known as “The Guilt-Free RD,” will discuss pros and cons of plant-based and animal-protein diets.
Polly Ruhland, CEO of the United Soybean Board, will provide perspective from a commodity involved in both animal-protein and plant-protein spaces. She will detail the board’s new “Protein First” program to encourage industry collaboration of all protein types.
Frank Mitloehner, a professor and air-quality specialist at the University of California-Davis, will discuss air emissions from livestock operations.
Charlie Arnot, CEO of the Center for Food Integrity, will discuss tools to help the food industry navigate sustainability decisions.
The webinar will begin at 1 p.m. Apr. 6. Visit foodintegrity.org and optimizingsustainability.org for more information.