Plant-based masks offer breathable alternative

A new material for surgical mask filters could offer a more breathable and sustainable alternative to traditional surgical masks. Loong-Tak Lim, a food science professor at the University of Guelph-Ontario Agricultural College, and graduate student Singam Suranjoy Singh recently developed a non-woven surgical mask filter from plant cellulose. The mask’s biodegradable filter was designed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“The idea behind our new material is to filter and destroy pathogens,” Lim said. “The SARS-CoV-2 virus is very small so our non-woven mask is designed with smaller fibers to filter better than typical surgical masks.”
The new filter is designed with electrospun fibers produced using electrostatic force. The technology stretches cellulose strands into a few hundred nanometers, which is two to three orders of magnitude smaller than fibers in conventional surgical masks.
Non-woven filters with small fibers are more breathable and more efficient at filtering microscopic pathogens such as viruses. Traditional mask filters are made of propylene and polyester, which aren’t biodegradable.
The researchers used ethyl cellulose, likely derived from wood, Lim said. They also incorporated lignin extracted from miscanthus.
"I'm sure different cellulose fibers perform differently by virtue of the differences in their molecular weight and extraction methods," Lim said. "But we haven't conducted any comparative studies at this juncture.
He noted that N-95 mask filters are manufactured using a technology called melt spinning, which produces thicker fibers and a thicker membrane.
"Compared to N-95 mask filters, electrospun fibers have a lower pressure drop – the difference in pressure between the inside and outside of the mask – which indicates it’s easier to breathe through,” he said.
To further increase the mask’s efficacy the electrospun filter has been reinforced with silver particles, which have antimicrobial properties. As the fiber comes in contact with moisture from breathing, the silver particles release ions that destroy microorganisms, he said.
The team plans to test the filter’s ability to destroy pathogens in different environments that simulate breathing. They’ll also investigate ways to integrate their non-woven electrospun filters into commercially available masks. Visit uoguelph.ca for more information.