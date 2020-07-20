Plant-based meat sales increased by 23 percent when the products were sold in the meat department, according to a study by the Plant Based Foods Association and Kroger. For the study plant-based meat was placed in a three-foot set within the meat department. The study ran for 12 weeks from December 2019 through February 2020. The study was conducted in 60 stores in Colorado, Indiana and Illinois.
Plant-based meat sales in the Midwest increased 32 percent during the test period. Sales in the Denver area increased 13 percent.
The research shows it’s important for retailers to place plant-based meat where shoppers expect to find it – in the meat department, said Julie Emmett, senior director of retail partnerships at the Plant Based Foods Association. The sales growth in the Midwest demonstrates there’s tremendous opportunity for plant-based meats to succeed everywhere, including in the nation’s heartland, she said.
Sean Brislin, merchandising director for Kroger, said the grocery chain continues to experience double-digit growth in the plant-based category. The research involved sales analysis, shopper interviews and emails, education for store personnel, and audits. The test was conducted in partnership with Kroger's data-analytics subsidiary.
Kroger increased its plant-based meat customer count from March to June 2020 by more than 50 percent compared to the same period in 2019. Customers purchased more often and in greater quantities than before. That led to sales growth of more than 75 percent during the time period, according to the Plant Based Foods Association. Visit plantbasedfoods.org and search for "Kroger study" for more information.