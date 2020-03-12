Archer Daniels Midland is expanding production of non-genetically modified soy-protein concentrate at its facility in Europoort, the Netherlands. The company is doing so to meet significant growing demand. The concentrate is available as a powder and is being produced for all types of food applications.
With more consumers adopting a “flexitarian diet" the need for plant-based solutions continues to grow in Europe, said George Perujo, a product manager at ADM Human Nutrition. He is responsible for product management in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.
Europeans are more likely to pay attention to the genetic status of their ingredients so European origination and production was an important factor when considering options for the expansion, he said. Visit www.adm.com/protein or www.wildflavors.com for more information.