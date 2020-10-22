Developing new methods and tools to non-invasively monitor the performance of plants used in the production of virus-like particles is the aim of a new research collaboration in Australia. The research will help to optimize biotechnology for plant-based vaccine development.
The project will be conducted by researchers from Australia’s National Collaborative Research Infrastructure Strategy. It will be supported by the Australian Plant Phenomics Facility, the Australian National University-Research School of Biology and the Australian National University-College of Engineering and Computer Science. They will work with Canadian biopharmaceutical company Medicago R&D Inc., which uses plant-based technology to develop vaccines and protein-based therapeutics.
Key to that technology is the production of virus-like particles as vaccines. They mimic the structure of viruses and can induce an immune response without causing an infection. When purified they have the potential to be used as vaccines against viruses such as influenza, rotavirus and norovirus. Visit plantphenomics.org.au and medicago.com for more information.