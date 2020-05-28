The Plant Based Foods Association recently released standards for the labeling of plant-based yogurt in the United States. The trade association represents more than 170 plant-based food companies. The goal of the voluntary standard is to promote consistency in labeling across the plant-based yogurt category. Retail sales of the yogurt increased by 31 percent in 2019, according to the association.
The association’s standards recommend the use of qualifiers indicating that the food is plant-based such as “plant-based, “dairy-free” and “non-dairy” in a prominent position on the principle display panel.
The association released voluntary-labeling standards for plant-based milks in 2018 and plant-based meats in 2019. Visit plantbasedfoods.org and search for "yogurt standards" for more information.