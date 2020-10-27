The conservation of valuable and endangered plant species recently received a new $1-million gift to the Gosling Research Institute for Plant Preservation from the Gosling Foundation. The gift follows previous donations totaling $7 million from the foundation to establish and sustain the research institute located on the University of Guelph campus in Ontario, Canada.
The institute operates the only research-intensive Canadian facility for cryopreservation of endangered plant species. Cryopreservation enables researchers to store plant tissue at ultra-low temperatures – as low as -385 Fahrenheit – in liquid nitrogen for later thawing and use.
“The new funding establishes a permanent basis for our cryo-collection and enables a long-term strategy to make a bank of valuable but endangered Canadian plant species,” said Praveen Saxena, director of the Gosling Research Institute for Plant Preservation. “A plant in cryobank remains in suspended animation for decades. We can bring it to life and avoid its extinction.”
The gift will enable the institute to continue cloning and preserving plant tissue and sharing that material with researchers and agencies.
Saxena is known internationally for work in protecting valuable plant species through in vitro preservation, micropropagation, and cloning of species such as American elm trees that have survived outbreaks of Dutch elm disease.
The institute since 2012 has perfected growth and storage conditions for dozens of plant species such as American elm, American chestnut, cherry birch, hazelnut, golden paintbrush, Hill’s thistle, St. John’s wort and ginseng. Saxena expects to preserve hundreds more lines in the next five years.
Working with leaf, stem or root tissue, the institute’s team conducts micropropagation to clone many hundreds of thousands of genetically identical specimens that may be planted or cryopreserved. The institute has a focus on cloning recalcitrant vegetative tissues, including research projects typically not tackled by commercial cryo-labs, Saxena said.
Cryopreservation and tissue culture can help maintain genetic diversity, enabling researchers to breed plants suitable for new or different growing conditions around the world. Those conditions may be caused by natural disasters such as wildfires as well as climate change or disease or pest infestations.
Philip Gosling, a member of the Order of Canada, said, “I believe the need to save plant biodiversity is urgent, and we must save what we can while we can.”
Visit gripp.ca or contact psaxena@uoguelph.ca for more information.