Public plant-breeding programs are experiencing decreases in funding and personnel across the United States. The decline is concerning because plant breeding has a direct impact on food security, said Kate Evans, a horticulture professor at Washington State University.
Evans and her colleagues recently conducted a survey of 278 plant-breeding programs in the United States. Public programs are chiefly federal programs, such as those operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or based at public-research universities.
Survey respondents estimated a 21-percent decline in full-time-employee time for program leaders in the past five years. They also indicated an estimated 18-percent decline in full-time-employee time for technical-support personnel.
Retirement looms for a significant number of plant-breeding program leaders. More than one-third of the responding programs reported having leaders older than age 60. Sixty-two percent of the programs are led by people older than age 50.
The declines are concerning because plant breeding plays a fundamental part of the long-term food security of the country, Evans said.
“The tremendous increases in food production in the past century are largely due to plant breeding and the world’s population is only increasing,” she said.
Plant breeding involves breeding for disease and insect tolerances, increased production and improving drought tolerance, for example.
“We don’t live in a stable environment and there are many different ways to deal with that,” she said.
One reason plant-breeding programs are declining is expense. Many years are required to develop a new crop variety.
“We can’t rely on grants because they're often provided for just a few years,” she said. “You can’t do anything in plant breeding in three years; it requires long-term sustained funding.”
The study was funded by grants from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, the National Science Foundation and the National Association of Plant Breeders. The study recently was published in “Crop Science.” Visit acsess.onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “Plant Breeding Capacity in U.S. Public Institutions” for more information.