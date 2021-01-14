Plant genomics market forecast

The global plant genomics market is estimated to be valued at $7.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $11.7 billion by 2025, according to marketsandmarkets.com.
The market is segmented into deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – and ribonucleic acid – RNA – sequencing, genotyping, market-assisted selection, gene-expression profiling, genetically modified trait-purity testing, and DNA extraction and purification. DNA-RNA sequencing is estimated to be the most popular service required in the plant-genomics market.
The increasing number of samples tested per machine due to advances in efficiency have encouraged companies to offer the services at less-expensive costs. Plant-genomics research evolves the demand for genotyping tests; it's projected to surpass demand for other objectives by 2025.
Key players in various countries of the Asia-Pacific region are focused on directing investment toward biotechnology research in food crops and other crops of greater commercial value. Expansion of the area planted to genetically modified crops in the region has led to increasing adoption of plant-genomic techniques.
Some of the prominent players are Illumina Inc., Neogen Corporation and Agilent Technologies in the United States; Eurofins Scientific in Luxembourg; NRGene in Israel and Qiagen in Germany. Visit marketsandmarkets.com for more information.