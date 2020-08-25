Sophisticated laboratories and equipment used for crop and animal breeding, seed testing and plant- and animal-disease monitoring could be adapted for diagnostic testing and tracing in a human pandemic or epidemic.
“If there’s anything the current pandemic has shown us it’s that we need to mobilize efforts on a large scale to ramp up diagnostics,” said Steven Webb, CEO of the Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan.
“We must mobilize ‘large ships’ to fight pandemics by exploiting and adapting the screening capacity of high-throughput plant-breeding laboratories that can rapidly analyze hundreds of thousands of samples,” he said.
Webb urges a national or international effort to coordinate rapid redeployment of digital-agriculture infrastructure for pandemic preparedness.
“That approach would relieve the pressure on limited testing tools in the health sector and speed the ability to respond with treatment and measures to contain the spread and occurrence of disease,” he said.
The agricultural-technology industry has the infrastructure and capacity to support needs through equipment that can be used for large-scale and automated applications. That could involve genetic testing and sequencing, virus detection, protein analysis and gene expression, Webb said.
Automated analysis of new plant varieties could be quickly switched to the automated detection of viral ribonucleic acid or proteins as well as detection of neutralizing antibodies in humans. Selection of the fittest plant cultivars for breeding could be replaced by confirmation of patient diagnoses of infectious diseases.
The Omics and Precision Agriculture Laboratory at the Global Institute for Food Security combines digital-data analysis of plant genes and traits with precision-agriculture technologies. It can provide a complete profile and data analysis of 3,000 plant samples per day, he said.
Appropriate quality-control measures would guide the laboratory’s switch from plant-sample testing and analysis to human-sample diagnostics during a pandemic, he said.
The Global Institute for Food Security already has lent equipment to enable expanded testing of COVID-19 blood samples and has donated materials and supplies to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
There’s a need to invest in agricultural technologies that can easily be adapted for medical use during pandemics, he said.
“We need to be proactive to fight the next pandemic,” he said. “A proactive approach on all fronts will ensure the world is more prepared with the infrastructure and resources needed to respond.”