Pollen-sized technology protects bees

A technology that would enable beekeepers to detoxify hives of pesticides was developed at Cornell University and is now being licensed through a new company called Beemmunity.
“Beekeepers can feed their bees our microparticle products in pollen patties or in a sugar syrup, and it allows them to detoxify the hive of any pesticides they might find,” said James Webb, CEO of Beemmunity and co-author of a recently published study in “Nature Food.”
The researchers developed a uniform pollen-sized microparticle filled with enzymes. The enzymes detoxify organophosphate insecticides before they’re absorbed and harm bees. The particle’s protective casing enables the enzymes to move past the bee’s stomach, which is acidic and breaks down enzymes.
Microparticles can be mixed with pollen patties or sugar water. Once ingested the safe-guarded enzymes pass through the stomach to the mid gut, where digestion occurs and where toxins and nutrients are absorbed. There the enzymes can break down and detoxify the organophosphates.
The researchers fed a pod of bees malathion, an organophosphate pesticide, in contaminated pollen. They also fed the bees the microparticles with the enzyme. A control group was simultaneously fed the toxic pollen, without the enzyme-filled microparticles.
Bees that fed the microparticles with a high dose of the enzyme had a 100-percent survival rate after exposure to malathion. Unprotected control bees died in a matter of days.
Beemmunity takes the concept a step further. Instead of filling the microparticles with enzymes that break down an insecticide, the particles have a shell made with insect proteins and are filled with an absorptive oil. That creates a micro-sponge. Many insecticides are designed to target insect proteins so the microparticle shell draws in the insecticide where it is sequestered inert within the casing. Eventually the bees defecate the sequestered toxin.
The company is running colony-scale trials on 240 hives in New Jersey and plans to publicly launch its products in February 2022. Products include microparticle sponges in a dry-sugar medium that can be added to pollen patties or sugar water and consumer bee feeders in development. Visit nature.com and search for "Pollen-Inspired Enzymatic Microparticles to Reduce Organophosphate Toxicity in Managed Pollinators" for more information.