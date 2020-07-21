A new pollination method using chemically functionalized soap bubbles and robotic technology has been developed at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. Researchers led by Eijiro Miyako, an associate professor in the school of materials science at the institute, found that functional soap bubbles could transfer pollen grains to targeted flowers by a bubble gun or a bubble machine with a robotic unmanned-aerial vehicle. They tested the performance of the soap bubbles using a bubble gun at a pear orchard. Many young pear fruits were consequently borne by this technology, according to the institute.
About 90 percent of flowering plants depend on insect pollinators to reproduce. But the number of insect pollinators is dramatically decreasing due to climate change and abuse of pesticides. Therefore a convenient and automatic pollination method could provide a new alternative. The research was published in “iScience.” Visit cell.com/iscience/home and search for "soap bubble pollination" for more information.