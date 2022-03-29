Potato genome decoded

The genome of the potato recently was decoded by researchers at the Ludwig Maximilian University and the Max Planck Institute for Plant Breeding Research, both in Germany. Led by Korbinian Schneeberger, a geneticist from the Max Planck Institute, researchers succeeded in assembling the first complete genome of the potato.
It’s considered a breakthrough that paves the way for genome-based breeding of new varieties that are more productive and resilient to climate change, according to the researchers.
Reconstructing the potato genome was a greater challenge than the human genome because the potato inherits two copies of each chromosome from each parent. Four copies of each chromosome mean four copies of each gene. That makes creating new varieties with the desired combination of individual traits difficult and time-consuming, according to the Max Planck Institute.
Schneeberger and colleague Hequan Sun and other researchers circumvented the problem by not using the deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – taken from the leaf tissue as usual. Instead they analyzed the genomes of individual pollen cells.
Unlike other cells each pollen cell contains only two copies of each chromosome. That made it easier to reconstruct the genome. With the new information, researchers expect to more easily identify gene variants responsible for desired traits. Visit mpipz.mpg.de and search for "potato genome" for more information.