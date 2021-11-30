 Skip to main content
Potato-variety research funded

Four potato-research projects recently were awarded a total of $2.6 million in grants by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The grants are focused on the development and testing of superior commercial potato varieties using classic breeding and advanced molecular and biotechnological approaches. The projects are being conducted at the universities listed.

  • Washington State University – tri-state breeding program
  • Michigan State University
  • University of Maine
  • Texas A&M University

The research is expected to help improve potato quality and increase resistance to pests and diseases. Visit cris.nifa.usda.gov and search for "potato breeding" for more information.

Agri-View Weekly Update

