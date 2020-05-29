Non-genetically modified soybeans developed to deliver excellent nutritional qualities and oil content will be grown on 30,000 acres in 2020. Benson Hill has contracted with farmers to advance its soybean varieties through partnerships in the food, feed and aquaculture markets. Benson Hill provides soybean food- and feed-grade seed varieties through its Benson Hill Seeds division.
Those markets are demanding innovation that improves the health and sustainability profile of their ingredients, said Chris Wilkins, COO of Benson Hill.
"Our portfolio of high-quality soybean varieties delivers better digestibility, heart-healthy omega fatty acids and higher protein that benefit farmers, producers and consumers,” he said.
Benson Hill also will be making available for the 2021 crop year soybean varieties that can replace soy-protein concentrate via conventional soybean crushing. That will enable food companies to eliminate energy- and water-intensive processing steps across the food, feed and aquaculture markets, according to Benson Hill. Visit bensonhillseeds.com for more information.