On-Farm Readiness Reviews to help growers prepare to comply with the U.S. Produce Safety Rule are now being provided via video. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March temporarily suspended on-site visits. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is scheduling readiness-review video calls with produce farms until the FDA allows on-site visits to resume.
The review is a non-regulatory assessment of a produce farm’s safety practices. The program helps producers to ensure that practices align with federal regulations. The Produce Safety Rule was created as part of the Food Safety Modernization Act, which passed in 2011.
“We've seen demand for the review increase year after year so we want to adapt to the current situation and ensure Wisconsin produce growers have access to technical support they’re requesting,” said Shawn Bartholomew, produce-safety supervisor at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The reviews are voluntary and free for producers. The Wisconsin department reviews what does and doesn’t align with federal regulations. If necessary it guides producers through resources to learn more about best practices.
Growers who have already scheduled an in-person review can have a virtual assessment or reschedule an in-person review once FDA suspensions are lifted. Virtual reviews must be scheduled at least 10 business days in advance. Visit safeproduce.wi.gov or contact SafeProduce@wi.gov or 608-224-4511 for more information.