Producer-led groups look for progress

Several Wisconsin producer-led watershed-protection groups are asking each member to complete a survey – as well as possible future members. The surveys were developed to understand what conservation practices are being implemented and to track each group’s progress. That progress can then be shared with the community as well as organizations that provide funding to the alliance for activities.
Identifying member information will remain confidential; only aggregated results will be shared publicly. Surveys must be complete by Nov. 15 to be eligible for cost-share programs.
- Peninsula Pride Farms – Visit peninsulapridefarmsinc.org or contact jfisher@dairyforward.com or 920-905-3446 for more information.
- Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance – Visit lafayetteagstewardship.org or contact jfisher@dairyforward.com or call 920-905-3446 for more information.
- Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers – Visit srpfarmers.com or contact jfisher@dairyforward.com or 920-905-3446 for more information.
- Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance – Contact jfisher@dairyforward.com or 920-905-3446 for more information.
- Western Wisconsin Conservation Council – Visit westernwisconservation.org or contact jfisher@dairyforward.com or 920-905-3446 for more information.