 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Producer-led groups look for progress

Producer-led groups look for progress

Soil samples

Producer-led watershed-protection groups are implementing conservation practices to promote healthy soil as well as healthy water, and wildlife and pollinator habitat.

 Contributed

Several Wisconsin producer-led watershed-protection groups are asking each member to complete a survey – as well as possible future members. The surveys were developed to understand what conservation practices are being implemented and to track each group’s progress. That progress can then be shared with the community as well as organizations that provide funding to the alliance for activities.

Identifying member information will remain confidential; only aggregated results will be shared publicly. Surveys must be complete by Nov. 15 to be eligible for cost-share programs.

Agri-View Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News