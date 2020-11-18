Farm-to-institution – the practice of purchasing locally grown foods in the foodservice setting – is a growing movement. Institutions represent a potential market opportunity for grain growers who currently struggle with market access. While many institutions already purchase grain in many forms, they may lack the relationships, staff capacity and culinary confidence to choose locally grown grain. A new project at the University of Wisconsin-Madison aims to create tools and support to help increase the use of regionally produced grains in local institutions.
The UW-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems recently was awarded a $516,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service’s Farmers Market Promotion Program. The three-year project – “Grains to Institutions: Expanding Value Chains and Cultivating Resources for Upper Midwest Grain Growers” – will work in partnership with the Artisan Grain Collaborative and grain producers, processors and partner institutions to create resources for regional farmers and foodservice audiences.
Project participants plan to create an institutional culinary toolkit. It will feature explanations of different local grains, information about storage, processing and cooking, and new cafeteria-friendly recipes. The materials will be complemented by farmer stories about how and why they choose to grow the grains, an analysis of processing and supply-chain infrastructure, and recommended strategies for on-farm grain cleaning, sorting and end-use processing.
“The importance of building a regional grain value chain has become evident throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brianna Fiene, farm-to-institution outreach specialist at the UW-Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems. Farms and mills have helped fill grain and flour shortages created by bottlenecks in global supply chains and the current processing infrastructure.
The new project presents an opportunity to expand existing efforts to connect grains to people in public and foodservice settings throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest, she said. The project addresses infrastructure needs and leverages established relationships through the Wisconsin Farm to School Network, Artisan Grain Collaborative’s Producer Collaboration Working Group and other regional grain organizations. Contact bfiene2@wisc.edu for more information.