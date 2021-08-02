Protein organizations launch initiative

Twelve organizations representing farmers and companies that produce a majority of America's meat, poultry and dairy, as well as animal-feed and ingredients recently established Protein PACT for the People, Animals and Climate of Tomorrow. It’s designed to verify progress toward global sustainable development goals across all animal protein sectors.
The North American Meat Institute also has released a draft sustainability framework. It is soliciting public comments to inform the organization's efforts to set transparent baselines and measure progress toward sustainability goals.
The Protein PACT is an initiative to unite meat, poultry and dairy farmers and processors in a common vision for transparent communication, continuous improvement, and commitments to ensure the sustainability of protein foods, said Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO, North American Meat Institute.
The Meat Institute draft sustainability framework encompasses more than 100 metrics developed through collaboration with sustainability experts, supply-chain partners and Meat Institute members. After incorporating public feedback the Meat Institute will set targets for commitments by packers and processors to verify progress in the Protein PACT focus areas.
- Optimize contributions to healthy land, air and water
- Be the leading source of high-quality protein in balanced diets
- Provide humane care and raise healthy animals
- Produce safe products without exception
- Support a diverse workforce and ensure safe workplaces
The Protein PACT is partially funded by U.S. farmers and ranchers, with support from the pork, dairy and soybean checkoffs. Interested stakeholders can learn more about the Protein PACT and submit feedback on the draft sustainability framework. Visit theproteinpact.org for more information.