Protein responds to nitrogen deficiency

The protein that activates the nitrate-uptake mechanism in plants during nitrogen deficiency has been identified by researchers from Japan’s Nagoya University. The finding could be helpful in improving crop survival in extreme conditions.
When there’s enough nitrate concentration in a plant's environment, a plant can attain optimum nitrate-uptake levels through a low-affinity transport system, according to the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech. But when there’s an insufficient amount of nitrates in the environment, the plant needs to switch to a high-affinity transport system.
Using the model plant Arabidopsis the researchers found that the NRT2.1 protein is vital in the high-affinity transport system. Arabidopsis plants initially produce an inactive form of the NRT2.1 protein, which becomes active when nitrates in the environment are scarce. The researchers pinpointed the protein At4g32950 that responds to nitrogen starvation and activates NRT2.1 Because of their recent findings the researchers renamed At4g32950 into CEPD-induced phosphatase.
The results of the study suggest that CEPD-induced phosphatase is crucial in activating the plant to battle nitrogen starvation. The research was published in “Nature.” Visit nature.com and search for “A type 2C protein phosphatase activates high-affinity nitrate uptake” for more information.